Dollywood Harvest Festival

Celebrate the wonder of the changing seasons with the return of Dollywood's Harvest Festival presented by Humana. Experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides like Big Bear Mountain fill the air with adventure. After sundown, award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health illuminates the evening sky with the whimsical warming glow of over 12,000 pumpkins, including the enchanting Hoot Owl Hollow.