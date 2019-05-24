Dollywood Barbecue and Bluegrass Festival

Dollywood’s Barbecue & Bluegrass launches the unofficial start of summer and combines the tastiest barbecue in the South with the biggest names in bluegrass.

This year’s festival features an impressive bluegrass lineup with a multitude of free daily concerts from an amazing collection of talented performers.

This annual tradition wouldn’t be complete without pounds of saucy pulled pork, barbecued chicken and ribs by the slab. This guest-favorite event is music to the ears—and a treat for the taste buds!