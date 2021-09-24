Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

Dollywood 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana provides bushels of fun thanks to everyone’s favorite Smoky Mountain tradition, Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNightsDollywood stays open late each evening giving families more time to enjoy the glow of thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park.

Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning foods team. Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest.

