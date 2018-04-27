With quality arts and crafts booths, performing arts, and an expanded children’s creation station, several blocks of downtown Knoxville are transformed into a lively street fair for the Dogwood Arts Festival! There will be more than 60 local and regional juried artists exhibiting and selling their original work in mixed media, clay, drawing/pastels, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood. In addition to the artist areas in Market Square and Krutch Park extension, enjoy cooking demonstrations, and festive food creations. Live performances all weekend long on the Market Square stage, the Union Avenue pop-up stage, and the Children’s stage. Blooming Boulevard returns to the Dogwood Arts Festival providing unique colorful flower markets filled with live blooming plants, herbs, flowers, and trees.

Join us for a spring celebration of our region’s arts, culture, and natural beauty in the heart of downtown Knoxville!