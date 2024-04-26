× Expand Dogwood Arts Festival

APRIL 26-28, 2024 | WORLD'S FAIR PARK

Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville! The festival is held on the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food & beverage vendors, and more.

​FESTIVAL HOURS:

Friday & Saturday: 10AM - 7PM

Sunday: 10AM - 5PM