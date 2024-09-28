Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze

Welcome to Doe Run Farm in Ararat, Virginia 18th Annual ​Sunflower Maze!

September 28th through November 2nd, 2024

Activities include: 6 Acre Sunflower Maze, Hay rides, 30 x 30 Bounce Pad, Apple Launcher, Pumpkin Bowling, Swings, Slide, Corn Hole, and a Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Field!

Fresh Produce, Pumpkins, Fall Decorations, Apple Pies, Peanut Butter Delight, Sunflower Maze T-Shirts, Snacks & Drink

Admission:

$10.00 for all ages!

3 & under “Free”

We do accept credit cards!

Anyone interested in having a "Birthday Party" at our facility, contact us ahead of time to reserve tables! Normal Rates during normal business hours will be charged. Reservations are for 2 hours.​

Location: 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053

For more information ​call 276-251-8287; 276-730-4831/email: doerunfarmva@live.com

No Pets Allowed!