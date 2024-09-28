Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze
to
Doe Run Farm 214 Marigold Lane, Ararat, Virginia 24053
Welcome to Doe Run Farm in Ararat, Virginia 18th Annual Sunflower Maze!
September 28th through November 2nd, 2024
Activities include: 6 Acre Sunflower Maze, Hay rides, 30 x 30 Bounce Pad, Apple Launcher, Pumpkin Bowling, Swings, Slide, Corn Hole, and a Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Field!
Fresh Produce, Pumpkins, Fall Decorations, Apple Pies, Peanut Butter Delight, Sunflower Maze T-Shirts, Snacks & Drink
Admission:
- $10.00 for all ages!
- 3 & under “Free”
We do accept credit cards!
Anyone interested in having a "Birthday Party" at our facility, contact us ahead of time to reserve tables! Normal Rates during normal business hours will be charged. Reservations are for 2 hours.
For more information call 276-251-8287; 276-730-4831/email: doerunfarmva@live.com
No Pets Allowed!