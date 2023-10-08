Documentary Film | Cy Dear

× Expand Good Day Films Cy Dear Poster

This documentary film celebrates the internationally acclaimed artist Cy Twombly. A Lexington, Virginia, native and 1952 recipient of a VMFA Fellowship, Twombly emerged as a major figure in the era of American pop art and found his own unique style thanks to his passionate interest in Greco-Roman mythology and poetry. A guest speaker will introduce the film, which explores the artist's life journey from the United States to Italy and back to Lexington. VMFA presents Cy Dear as a tribute to its special exhibition Cy Twombly, Morocco, 1952/1953, on view at VMFA through Jan 7, 2024. (2019; 92 min; Good Day Films)

$8 (VMFA members $5)