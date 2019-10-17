Djoukil - Swing Jazz Group
Heritage Preservation Center 115 West Spiller St, Wytheville, Virginia 24382
Formed in 2008 in Lyon, France, Djoukil is a group of five fantastic musicians joined by the common passion for the music of Django Reinhardt-style Gypsy Jazz and American Swing. Their favorite era being the jazz/swing rhythms and melodies of the 1940s makes them a much sought after band for swing dances, festivals and concerts in France and now they are sharing their music with the U.S.!
