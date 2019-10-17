Djoukil - Swing Jazz Group

Heritage Preservation Center 115 West Spiller St, Wytheville, Virginia 24382

Formed in 2008 in Lyon, France, Djoukil is a group of five fantastic musicians joined by the common passion for the music of Django Reinhardt-style Gypsy Jazz and American Swing. Their favorite era being the jazz/swing rhythms and melodies of the 1940s makes them a much sought after band for swing dances, festivals and concerts in France and now they are sharing their music with the U.S.!

Heritage Preservation Center 115 West Spiller St, Wytheville, Virginia 24382 View Map
276-223-3330
