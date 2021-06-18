× Expand Vivid Events $30pp | @ 828 Market on Main | Register: Vivid-Event.com DIY Terrarium Workshop: 6in Globe with Air Plants

Join us in kicking off the Spring season with this special introductory price! Our workshops last between 1-2 hours and include all information and materials needed to create a fun, living terrarium. This class is perfect for beginners or experienced crafters!

Instruction covers learning about air plants, care tips, design principles, and more. We include everything needed to create your terrarium, from the container and plants to fun additions like shells, driftwood, gemstones and crystals, figurines, and more. A gift box and care instructions are included to ensure your success. Participants are welcome to bring (waterproof) figurines or other design additions that they’d like to incorporate into their terrarium.

Please register and purchase tickets ($30) at www.Vivid-Event.com . This is our most popular class and registration fills up quickly! Food, beverages, and alcohol will be available for purchase through our host venue, 828 Market on Main (180 N. Main St, Waynesville NC)