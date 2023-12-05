Dive In With “Splash and Bubbles” at Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM Dive into an underwater world of discovery where children can explore a sunken ship, navigate a kelp forest, create their own glow-in-the-dark jellyfish, and draw their own fish – all while learning to protect the ocean and its ecosystems!

Explorers of all ages can dive into the incredible world of ocean exploration with "Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin" on exhibit at the Upcountry History Museum.

Based on the Jim Henson Company and Herschend Entertainment Studios PBS Kids TV series “Splash and Bubbles,” this early childhood STEM-based exhibit builds on children’s connections to the show’s characters and their habitats by immersing them in a larger-than-life marine environment.

Featuring a variety of hands-on components inviting children to discover a whole new underwater world, some of the activities include:

• Exploring a sunken ship to learn the similarities and differences between artificial reefs and real reefs.

• Navigating the Kelp Forest and helping keep it clean by collecting green algae from the ocean floor.

• Creating your own glow-in-the-dark jellyfish and gazing upon a life-size 12 foot-wide Japanese Spider Crab.

• Learning fun “Fin Facts” at Flo’s School of Fish as you balance and stack colorful rocks; discover a variety of sharks and create your own shark hat; or draw your own fish and add it to a collaborative collage.

“Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin” is on display through Feb. 4, 2024. It is made possible thanks to generous support from Tim and Elizabeth Swank and Graybar Foundation and was developed by The Magic House in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Studios.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.