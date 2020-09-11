11th Annual Dirty Dancing Festival

Lake Lure, NC Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746

Have the Time of Your Life and relive the moments of our all-time favorite movie! Experience movie-inspired  dance, music, arts and entertainment at the 11th annual Dirty Dancing Festival. Celebrate  the iconic film Dirty Dancing and relish the chance to channel your inner "Baby & Johnny."  Transport back to that unforgettable summer in the Catskills and get nostalgic with a lakeside screening of the  film, carry a watermelon, learn dance steps, sing songs, and attempt the famous lake lift scene.

