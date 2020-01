Get your face painted!. Meet the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt begins at noon on Webster Street. Registration for the parade begins at 11 am, and the parade starts from Dillsboro Town Hall at 2:00 pm. Antique cars from the Old Timers Model A Club lead the parade. Calling all ladies, gentlemen, children and dogs. Grab your hat and join in the fun during Dillsboro’s delightfully unpretentious annual Easter Hat Parade!