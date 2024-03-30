Dillsboro Easter Hat Parade

Bring your Easter Bonnet to wear in the Easter Hat Parade! Meet the Easter Bunny and helpers who will be handing out Easter candies, and enjoy kid's activities. Egg Hunt at 11:00 am at Monteith Park with 4,000 eggs to find! Registration for the parade begins at Noon, and the parade starts from Dillsboro Town Hall at 2:00 pm. Calling all ladies, gentlemen, children and dogs. Grab your hat and join in the fun during Dillsboro’s delightfully unpretentious annual Easter Hat Parade!

Plenty of prizes are are announced after the Parade. Ribbons are given for the Prettiest, Funniest, Largest, Smallest, Most Unusual, Most Easter-like, Best Smelling, Cutest, Most Outrageous, Best In Show and "Poofiest" hats among other unusual categories. There is even a ribbon awarded to the Best Animal in Show! Check us out on UNC TV, NC Weekend Show.