Dickens of a Christmas

Downtown Spartanburg, SC Main Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306

The annual event calendar is capped off with Dickens of a Christmas, as downtown is transformed into a Victorian-era holiday playland with live performances, food and drink vendors, the popular Christmas market and more.

The 2023 Dickens celebration is currently scheduled for Dec. 5.

Info

Downtown Spartanburg, SC Main Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
864-594-5000
Google Calendar - Dickens of a Christmas - 2023-12-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dickens of a Christmas - 2023-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dickens of a Christmas - 2023-12-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dickens of a Christmas - 2023-12-05 00:00:00 ical