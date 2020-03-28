Diane Payne

Bowls of Hope is the annual fundraiser for Feed Fannin, an organization that funds the operation of the local food pantry and grows fresh produce for those in need in Fannin County. Your $30 ticket to this event buys you unlimited samples of delicious soups and chili made by chefs at numerous area restaurants and by talented individuals, as well as your choice of desserts. You'll also take home your choice from a wide selection of unique pottery bowls handmade by local artisans. Feed Fannin uses the money raised at this event to purchase food to fill the shelves of the local food pantry.