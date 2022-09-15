× Expand Jan Todd/Deep Creek Photography Guests dressed in denim enjoy the ball outside Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock, N.C.

Join the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on Thursday, September 15, for The Denim Ball at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The ball will celebrate the completion of exterior repairs at Flat Top Manor and the nonprofit's 25th anniversary in one great night. The evening will be hosted in front of the manor, where guests can admire its renewed grandeur and the lovely views of the surrounding estate. Don your favorite denim outfit and come enjoy dinner, drinks, and live music and dancing. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.