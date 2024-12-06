× Expand Judi Melton: Visit Black Mountain NC Deck the Trees Returns for the 14th year

Deck the Trees Celebrates 14 Years!

Despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Helene, the community’s resilience continues to shine through, and the need to help keep our neighbors warm is greater than ever.

The beloved Deck the Trees event returns for its 14th year as a fundraiser for the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry (SVCM) Fuel Fund, helping local families stay warm this winter. Hosted at the Monte Vista Hotel and local surrounding businesses, visitors can enjoy more than 45 beautifully decorated trees, all following this year’s theme of *"Winter Wonderland."*

A full list of participating locations is available on the SVCM Deck the Trees website. The public is invited to vote for their favorite trees by donating money , every dollar is equal to 1 vote. Votes are unlimited, and you can vote for as many trees as you’d like! Donations are accepted in boxes located by each tree or online via a QR code or through the SVCM website.

Voting starts Friday, December 6th, and continues until January 6th. You can cast your vote by placing cash or checks in the designated box for your favorite tree, or by using the online QR code. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the SVCM Fuel Fund, helping to keep our local neighbors in need warm during the colder months.

Since its inception, Deck the Trees has raised over $300,000 to help keep our neighbors warm during the winter months.

Video Link https://youtu.be/FjH6bFeG18E