Deck the Halls
to
Downtown Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27014
×
Pilot Mountain, NC
Get into the holiday spirit while supporting local downtown businesses during the family friendly Small Business Saturday shopping event. Deck the Halls offers interactive holiday decorations, activities, local business shopping specials, food & a visit from Santa. Our merchants love participating in our window decorating contest.
Info
Downtown Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27014
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family