Deck the Halls

to

Downtown Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27014

Get into the holiday spirit while supporting local downtown businesses during the family friendly Small Business Saturday shopping event. Deck the Halls offers interactive holiday decorations, activities, local business shopping specials, food & a visit from Santa. Our merchants love participating in our window decorating contest.

Info

Downtown Pilot Mountain Pilot Mountain, North Carolina 27014
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Deck the Halls - 2023-11-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Deck the Halls - 2023-11-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Deck the Halls - 2023-11-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Deck the Halls - 2023-11-25 10:00:00 ical