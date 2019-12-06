Deck the Trees at the Monte Vista Hotel

Named as one of the top 5 events in the Swannanoa Valley at Christmas, the public is invited to the Historic Monte Vista Hotel December 6 through January 6 for the 9th annual Deck The Trees. Beautiful and unique hand-decorated Christmas trees in the theme of Go Tell It On the Mountain will charm children and adults alike. This event benefits the Fuel Fund for the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministries. The event is free, but your vote by cash or by check for your favorite tree helps to raise funds for those in need within our community. SVCM receives all funds raised through this annual celebration of the Christmas Season.

December 6 - January 6, 10 AM to 9 PM Trees on Display

December 9 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Pictures with Santa

January 6 6 PM to 8:30 PM Awarding of Prizes for Trees