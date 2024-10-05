Dayton Days Autumn Celebration

Saturday, October 5, 2024, 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Discover the historic Town of Dayton at the Dayton Days Autumn Celebration! This annual festival has so much to offer!

200+ Arts & Crafts Exhibitors

30+ food truck

Live Entertainment & All Day Beer Garden courtesy of Brother's Craft Brewing at Dove Park

Additional vendors at Fort Harrison

Rocktown History

Greenway Trail to Silver Lake Mill

Unique Shops & Eateries Around Town

Specialty Retail at Dayton Market

Parking Information

Free parking and shuttle service is available at John Wayland Elementary School, Turner Ashby High school, and Woodmen of the World. Shuttles run approximately every 10 minutes. There is also a shuttle stop at the Dayton Market, but this is NOT a festival parking location.