Dayton Days
Dayton Town of Dayton, Virginia
Discover the historic Town of Dayton at the Dayton Days Autumn Celebration! This annual festival has so much to offer!
- Over 200 Arts & Crafts Exhibitors
- Over 30 food truck vendors
- Live music & Beer Garden courtesy of Brother's Craft Brewing at Dove Park
- Additional vendors at Fort Harrison
- Rocktown History
- Greenway Trail to Silver Lake Mill
- Unique Downtown Shops
- Specialty Retail at Dayton Market
