Dayton Days

to

Dayton Town of Dayton, Virginia

Discover the historic Town of Dayton at the Dayton Days Autumn Celebration!  This annual festival has so much to offer!

  • Over 200 Arts & Crafts Exhibitors
  • Over 30 food truck vendors
  • Live music & Beer Garden courtesy of Brother's Craft Brewing at Dove Park 
  • Additional vendors at Fort Harrison
  • Rocktown History
  • Greenway Trail to Silver Lake Mill
  • Unique Downtown Shops
  • Specialty Retail at Dayton Market

Info

Dayton Town of Dayton, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Dayton Days - 2023-10-07 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dayton Days - 2023-10-07 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dayton Days - 2023-10-07 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dayton Days - 2023-10-07 08:30:00 ical