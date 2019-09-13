Days of the Pioneer Antique Show & Sale

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716

Join us in the hills of Eastern Tennessee at the beloved Museum of Appalachia for the 

Days of the Pioneer Antique Event. You will get a personal tour of the show, see the antiques, 

visit with the dealers who came from all over the United States, hear the music, see the Civil 

War reenactors, and nearly smell the down home cookin'. 

Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716
865-494-7680
