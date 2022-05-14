David Wiseman on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

David Wiseman is a solo singer-songwriter from the southern Appalachian Mountains of Western NC, creating “Blues, Folk, and Ballads; Truths and Lies.” It’s music with a dog, a couch, and a washing machine on the front porch kind of sound. David's songs are topical and timeless, songs that will touch a nerve, sound an alarm, start a revolution; make you laugh30, cry, think and even sing along; songs that can feel like a punch in the stomach or like a long warm hug. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/WTWJ13OFdoA

