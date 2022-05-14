David Wiseman on the Pavilion Stage
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
The Orchard at Altapass
David Wiseman
David Wiseman is a solo singer-songwriter from the southern Appalachian Mountains of Western NC, creating “Blues, Folk, and Ballads; Truths and Lies.” It’s music with a dog, a couch, and a washing machine on the front porch kind of sound. David's songs are topical and timeless, songs that will touch a nerve, sound an alarm, start a revolution; make you laugh30, cry, think and even sing along; songs that can feel like a punch in the stomach or like a long warm hug. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/WTWJ13OFdoA