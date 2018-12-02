David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas Tour

Credited among today’s most spectacular voices, David Phelps is blessed with a seemingly endless vocal range extending more than three octaves. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy® and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades.

This David Phelps’ Christmas event is one of a dozen Phelps and his 7-piece musical entourage will make during the month of December. Many of the songs featured during this exciting evening are included on Phelps’ O Holy Night recording from the upbeat “Hallelujah,” to the soaring, “O Holy Night.” The evening will also include songs from his Hymnal recording, which showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements of such cherished gems as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus,” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song.