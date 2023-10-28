Dancing Goats FolkFest

Gilmer County River Park 1361 South Main St., Ellijay, Georgia 30540

Dancing Goats FolkFest is a celebration of folk traditions of Southern Appalachia, especially folk art. Juried folk art show and sale, homegrown music, storytelling, children’s activities, and the daily Goats for Gilmer benefit goat parade and

pageant.

478.717.6596
