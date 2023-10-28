Dancing Goats FolkFest
Gilmer County River Park 1361 South Main St., Ellijay, Georgia 30540
Dancing Goats FolkFest is a celebration of folk traditions of Southern Appalachia, especially folk art. Juried folk art show and sale, homegrown music, storytelling, children’s activities, and the daily Goats for Gilmer benefit goat parade and
pageant.
