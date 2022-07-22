× Expand Dan Marshall Dan Marshall (American Idol performer) Live at Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival

Dan Marshall (American Idol performer) Live at Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival

Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 5-8pm

Dan Marshall, a past VT Hokie Football player, is returning to his college community for one of his first public appearances since American Idol. He will perform at the Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival, in Christiansburg, VA on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.

Dan Marshall was one of the country crooners in the top 14 on the 2022 'American Idol’ show.

Dan hales from Chesapeake, VA. Born into a Marine Corps family, he shares a great love for his country, as well as respect for families like his own. Dan excelled in sports all through high school, playing Quarterback and Linebacker. He then walked on to the Virginia Tech football team, where he lettered for three years and saw action in over 30 collegiate games. For his VT performance, Marshall received the Paul Frederick Cobb Award at the end of the 2019 season for being the player with the most spirit. While at Virginia Tech, Dan majored in agribusiness.

Dan began to kindle his passion for music at the age of twelve, learning the basics on piano. At 18, he picked up a guitar and taught himself a few chords, quickly igniting his passion to play country music.

His style is heavily influenced by country music and classic rock. His main musical influences are Garth Brooks, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Eric Church.

Show times will be from 5 to 8 pm on both Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. Admission to the Sunflower Festival will include the Dan Marshall show. Check out https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about for more information and tickets.

Where: Sinkland Farms

3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission: $12 per adult, $10 kids 4-12, $11 seniors/military/first responders, and free for children 3 and under.

Tickets and details online at https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about

https://www.facebook.com/events/1161338791378042/

https://danmarshallofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/danmarshallofficial/

Sinklandfarms.com

@HokiesFB

#HokiesFB

@Sinklandfarms