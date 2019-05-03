Nicholson is known for its annual Daisy Festival, which is held the first weekend in May. The festival runs on Friday and Saturday. There is plenty of food, entertainment, games and a cake walk. Craft vendors are located throughout the park with all kinds of homemade items. The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. When it can be worked out, there are ball tournaments all weekend at the ball fields. There is a Miss Daisy Pageant, which is broken down into different age groups and categories. The pageant offers a fun competition for children up to 18 yrs of age. Come join us for a weekend of fun activities for the whole family. See below for forms and more information.