Dairy Market's Summer Drive-In Movie Series

For Charlottesville residents looking for entertainment and safe activities to enjoy this summer, Dairy Market, a new market hall launching fall 2020 in Charlottesville, is debuting a drive-in movie experience in conjunction with the Virginia Film Festival (VAFF). Held in the Dairy Market parking lot, the family-friendly films will be projected on the side of the new market hall building and listened to over radio station FM 94.5 which can be accessed within the individual cars. An ideal entertainment option in these current times and a nostalgic callback to the past, the new drive-in experience allows families and friends to reconnect while sitting safely in their cars and watching a movie under the stars.

SATURDAY, JULY 18TH

Show | 9pm-Dark// Doors Open | 8pm

Dairy Market Parking Lot - 946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

– Tickets are sold per vehicle (1 ticket = 1 vehicle)

– Limit 5 people per vehicle, including children

– Ticket holders MUST remain in vehicle at ALL TIMES except to use the restroom

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐑𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐒 & 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒

In order to provide the safest and best Drive-In Experience, we require each participant to observe the following rules:

1. If you are sick, running a fever or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home until you are healthy.

2. For the safety of yourself and others, you should ONLY attend this event with people in your immediate quarantine circle.

3. Tickets can be purchased online only, there will be no tickets available onsite.

4. All attendees must arrive within a vehicle that is two axles and holding a maximum of 5 people, including children. No campers, motorcycles, buses, or extremely large vehicles will be admitted. No jeeps without doors or convertibles with tops down. No vehicles towing trailers will be admitted.

5. Absolutely no sitting on your car, standing on your car or exiting the vehicle before, after or during the event. NO LAWN OR CAMPING CHAIRS PERMITTED! NO SITTING IN THE BED OF A PICKUP TRUCK.

6. There is absolutely no leaving your vehicle unless there is an essential need, i.e. bathroom breaks. If you must leave your car to use the restroom – WEAR A MASK.

7. Portable toilets will be available on site. Strict guidelines will be provided to ensure safety and cleanliness. Sanitizer will be available for use.

8. Absolutely no standing outside of the venue or gatherings on the sidewalks of the venue will be allowed and will be enforced by security.

9. Emergency communication options will be provided both in advance of the event as well as upon arrival to the concert.

10. For the safety of attendees directly adjacent to your vehicle, refrain from rolling down your car windows more than two inches from the top.

11. Food can be brought from home and eaten in your vehicle. Please only dispose of trash in proper receptacles or bring all trash back home. Please don’t litter!

12. At the conclusion of the film, please remain in your parking space until directed by event staff to exit the lot. In the case of an emergency, please remain in your space until directed by event staff. Drive slowly and follow all directions.

13. The parking lot will open one hour prior to the start of the film. We suggest arriving early — parking is first-come-first serve.

14. All audio will be streamed via FM transmitter on FM94.5. Please make sure to arrive with a working FM radio in your vehicle or you will not be able to listen to the sound. Portable boomboxes and stereos are permissible for vehicles without a functional car stereo.

15. Absolutely no alcohol and/or illegal substances will be permitted at the event or inside your vehicle and violators will be held accountable and prosecuted by state and federal law.

16. No pets are allowed.

17. Absolutely no illicit goods, no fireworks, weapons or guns, knives or laser pointers.

18. Drivers caught concealing other persons or items in their vehicle will be turned away or asked to leave without a refund. All vehicles subject to search.

19. Big trucks and SUVS may be directed to the back of the lot so as to not block the sightlines of other attendees.

20. This event is rain or shine.