Dailey & Vincent's LandFest 2020

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Hiawassee, Georgia

Dailey & Vincent’s LandFest In The Mountains & On The Lake 2020 marks the festival's 7th anniversary of bringing the best American music to fans! Plan to camp for the weekend so you can take in all the fantastic music, comedy & down-home fun for all ages! 

3 Day Reserved Pass: $140

2 Day Reserved Pass: $90

1 Day Reserved Pass: $50

