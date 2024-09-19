Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!
3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.
2024 Show Schedule:
Thursday, September 19th
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30-3:30pm - TBD
- 4pm-5pm - The Kody Norris Show
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- 8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
Friday, September 20th
- 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30pm-3:30pm - TBD
- 4pm-5pm - Neal McCoy
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8pm-9:30pm - Shenandoah
Saturday, September 21st
- 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30pm-3:30pm - TBD
- 4pm-5pm - Larry, Steve, Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8pm-9:30pm - Tracy Byrd
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs