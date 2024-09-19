× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2024 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 19th

12:30pm - Doors Open

2:30-3:30pm - TBD

4pm-5pm - The Kody Norris Show

5pm-6pm - Dinner Break

6pm-7:30pm - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

Friday, September 20th

12pm-1pm - VIP Access

12:30pm - Doors Open

2:30pm-3:30pm - TBD

4pm-5pm - Neal McCoy

5pm-6pm - Dinner Break

6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

8pm-9:30pm - Shenandoah

Saturday, September 21st