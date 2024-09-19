Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2024 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 19th

  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30-3:30pm - TBD
  • 4pm-5pm - The Kody Norris Show
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

Friday, September 20th

  • 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30pm-3:30pm - TBD
  • 4pm-5pm - Neal McCoy
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Shenandoah

Saturday, September 21st

  • 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30pm-3:30pm - TBD
  • 4pm-5pm - Larry, Steve, Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Tracy Byrd

Info

