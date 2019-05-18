DAHLONEGA ARTS & WINE FESTIVAL
Dahlonega, GA Dahlonega, Georgia
The Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival, May 18 & 19, 2019 is the perfect event for lovers of art, wine, and jazz. Chestatee Artists will present this exciting event for the 4th year in the historic downtown square and Hancock Park. The focus is on featuring high quality arts and crafts, fine local and regional wines, and terrific jazz performances to entertain our visitors for this truly cultural event.
Info
Dahlonega, GA Dahlonega, Georgia View Map