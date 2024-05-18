Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival

Downtown Dahlonega City of Dahlonega, Georgia 30533

Historic Downtown Dahlonega is the place to be for ART, WINE, & Jazz! The 2023 Festival was VOTED BEST of GERORIA for the festival category! See the unique works of juried artists and artisans. Admission is FREE and so are the LIVE jazz performances. Come to our Wine & Beer Garden, opening at 11 am, and "taste" local wines and craft beers.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
