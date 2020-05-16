Chestatee Artists presents the 5th Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival, May 16 & 17, 2020, in historic Dahlonega, GA. The festival focuses on high quality arts & crafts, fine wines from the Dahlonega Plateau, and lively free jazz performances. The festival opens Saturday and Sunday at 10 am and closes on Saturday at 6 pm and on Sunday at 5 pm. Admission is free to the festival and wine lovers can purchase their wine tasting tickets in the Festival Wine Garden, which opens Saturday at 11 am and on Sunday at 12:30 pm.