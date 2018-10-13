D.D. Bullwinkel's Hosts Brevard Authors' "Mountain Blue" Book Signing

Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will be signing copies of their book Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains on Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 11am to 3pm at D.D. Bullwinkel's Outdoor, 60 East Main Street, Brevard, NC. The newly released coffee-table style book features more than 150 vivid color photographs taken at locations from the Smokies to the Blue Ridge to Roan Mountain, and many picturesque sites in between.