21th Annual CultureFest – Come experience the rich cultural diversity of Chattanooga through arts, food, dance, and live music and a special parade of nations.

Enjoy a multicultural fashion show, dance contest and an exhibition of culturally-themed art. Local, ethnic organizations will be on hand displaying cultural artwork, offering food samples & cooking demos along with other global customs. We’ll have plenty of activities for the entire family – Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of our cultural diversity right here in Chattanooga!