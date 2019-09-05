Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival
Appalachian South Folk Life Center 820 Rocky Mount Rd, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
Join us for the 16th annual Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival on a magical mountaintop in Pipestem, West Virginia- a weekend long oasis of creativity featuring 3 stages of music and dance performances, workshops, children’s activities, artisan vendors, healing arts, facilitated discussions, community art projects, an epic fire circle, drumming, camping & so much more!
Info
Appalachian South Folk Life Center 820 Rocky Mount Rd, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979 View Map