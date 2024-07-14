× Expand Crystal Kingdom Festival

We’re back!!!!! Join us for our 2024 Annual Crystal Kingdom Festival

We would like to THANK Saint Albans Parks and Recreation Council for their Support once again.

This year’s event is being held at Coleman Field in Saint Albans City Park located at 931 Observatory Drive, Saint Albans, WV 25177

GPS: 38.36823, -81.81331

We invite you to join us for a day of food, amazing vendor offerings, music and more. Dragon Eye band will be joining us again along with our special guest, Blues and Jazz singer Brandie Barton. New music this year is the RabbleRouser Band. More music and Vendors will be posted as confirmed.

Come and enjoy a day at the park.