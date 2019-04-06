Cruise “Into the Farmers Market”
Union County Farmers Market 148 Old Smokey Rd, Blairsville, GA, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Join the Blairsville Cruisers every 1st Saturday of each month at the Union County Farmers Market to enjoy cruise contests, food, music and chances to win raffle car tickets. From April 6- October 5, from 3-7pm come see cars compete in contests lie best GM, best truck and more.
