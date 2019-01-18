Over the past two decades, David Crowder has developed a reputation for lyrically powerful, musically intricate and eclectic songs that have been sung everywhere from churches to mainstream clubs. Since his eight-time Dove Award-winning and Grammy® nominated David Crowder Band broke up in 2012, the singer-songwriter has recorded two hit crossover albums and several hit singles as a solo artist. His 2014 debut album, Neon Steeple, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, hit #1 on the Christian & Gospel Albums chart, and was named iTunes’ Christian Album of the Year. Crowder garnered multiple radio hits, including “I Am” and the Grammy® nominated “Come As You Are,” as well as a Grand Ole Opry debut and a Dove Award.

Crowder’s current album, American Prodigal, topped the Billboard charts and reached #1 on the Christian & Gospel Album chart. The lead single, “Run Devil Run,” was picked up by NBC’s Sunday Night Football and hit #6 on the Christian Digital Songs chart. American Prodigal also scored Top 10 radio hits with the K-LOVE Fan Award-nominated “My Victory” and “Forgiven.”