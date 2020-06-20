× Expand BRMAA, Smithsonian Institute BRMAA is proud to host Smithsonian Institution’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition from June 20 through July 17 (Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting on June 20 at 11AM). Crossroads uses photos, objects, film, audio, and interactive technology to explore broader themes of identity, land, community, persistence, and response to change, as well as the role our rural communities have played in shaping the American cultural landscape.

BRMAA is proud to host Smithsonian Institution’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition from June 20 through July 17 (Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting on June 20 at 11AM). Crossroads uses photos, objects, film, audio, and interactive technology to explore broader themes of identity, land, community, persistence, and response to change, as well as the role our rural communities have played in shaping the American cultural landscape. Crossroads encourages conversations about local history, explores the pleasures and challenges of living rural, examines how change has made an impact on our communities, and prompts discussion of goals for the future.

Additional events and opportunities for the community to engage and explore what a rural community means to you will be provided throughout the exhibition, including: Appalachian Perspectives, Community PhotoStory Exhibit, History & Hike events, and much more. Visit www.BlueRidgeArts.net/Crossroads2020 for schedule of events.

This exhibition is made possible by Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Main Street, Georgia Humanities, the Center for Public History at the University of West Georgia, and Georgia EMC.