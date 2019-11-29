Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival

to Google Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area.

Taste and experience the flavors of the Crooked Run Valley from it's beautiful vista at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by the wine tent and sample three wines each from five local wineries. There's fun for the whole family with a children's play area, holiday-themed tours of Mount Bleak House, and a program tent featuring local artisans and activities.

Advance wine tasting tickets are $20/person. Day-of wine tasting tickets are $25/person.

Begin this wine festival by participating in a 5k, 10k or half-marathon race made possible by Bishop's Events. Race registrants can purchase a discounted wine tasting ticket of $15/person.

To purchase a wine tasting ticket, and/or register for a race, visit: http://bishopsevents.com/event/2019-crooked-run-valley-5k-10k-half.

Event proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144 View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival - 2019-11-29 10:00:00