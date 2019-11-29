Crooked Run Valley Wine Festival

Historic Area.

Taste and experience the flavors of the Crooked Run Valley from it's beautiful vista at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by the wine tent and sample three wines each from five local wineries. There's fun for the whole family with a children's play area, holiday-themed tours of Mount Bleak House, and a program tent featuring local artisans and activities.

Advance wine tasting tickets are $20/person. Day-of wine tasting tickets are $25/person.

Begin this wine festival by participating in a 5k, 10k or half-marathon race made possible by Bishop's Events. Race registrants can purchase a discounted wine tasting ticket of $15/person.

To purchase a wine tasting ticket, and/or register for a race, visit: http://bishopsevents.com/event/2019-crooked-run-valley-5k-10k-half.

Event proceeds benefit the Friends of Sky Meadows.