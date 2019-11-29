Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Historic Area.

Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop's Events 5k, 10k and half marathon races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadow and into the back roads of the scenic Crooked Run Valley. Purchase a Wine Festival ticket for $15, and after the race in the Historic Area enjoy tasting three wines at five separate wineries, as well as food and other activities.

The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5k and 10k at 9:30 a.m.

Registration Fees:

5k: $25 through Nov. 15; $30 after

10k: $40 through Nov. 15; $45 after

Half: $60 through Nov. 15; $65 after

Races benefits the Friends of Sky Meadows, who support park programming.

For more information, and to register, go to http://bishopsevents.com/event/2019-crooked-run-valley-5k-10k-half.