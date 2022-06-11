Crooked Run Valley 5/10K

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Runners at Sky Meadows

Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop's Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back roads of the scenic Crooked Run Valley. The race starts and ends at Turner Pond in Sky Meadows. The 10k starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5k at 8:45 a.m.

Registration Fees:

5k – $25, until May 31 ($30)

10k – $40, until May 31 ($45)

All runners receive a finisher’s medal, technical (drifit) event shirt & a chip-timed event. T-shirts guaranteed to runners registered before June 1. We will order extra t-shirts for those who register after that date, but it is on a first-come-first-served basis.

Race benefits the Friends of Sky Meadows, who support park programming. For more information and to register, go to Bishop's Events online at https://bishopsevents.com/event/2022-crooked-run-valley-5k-10k/.