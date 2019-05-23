The Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival is a program of Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute & Museum–the State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore and a Major Venue on the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. BRI&M Co-Director Roddy Moore has collected and researched old dulcimers and their makers for over 40 years. In 2012 the Institute created the groundbreaking exhibition The Virginia Dulcimer: 200 Years of Bowing, Strumming, and Picking, featuring over 50 instruments from the museum’s and other private collections.

The enthusiasm and energy of the many dulcimer players who visited the exhibition convinced us an annual gathering of dulcimer players learning and playing meshed perfectly with the educational mission of the College and its folklife museum—thus the first Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival was established in 2012. Now directed by Marsha Harris, the CRDF has for seven years has brought together a talented and entertaining team of instructors. Welcome to all!