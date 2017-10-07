Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening

to Google Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00

Crocker Pottery 6361 W County Line Rd , Georgia 30554

On Saturday, October 7th, 2017 (11:00 am k/o)

A kiln opening is a rare and exciting event at Crocker Pottery, where folk potter Michael Crocker will unveil a huge collection of his latest creations straight out of the kiln. The assortment will include a variety of traditional glazes, forms and sizes. Designs include both decorative and utilitarian churns, crocks, jugs, bean-pots, pitchers, face jugs, wash-pots, rebekah’s, grape decorations and more. This years featured items are PIGS! A limited number of older Crocker family pottery will be available. This event only happens a couple times a year so come early and bring a friend.

Doors will open at 9:00 am. During the extra 2 hours, preview the kiln ware to be sold at 11:00, shop new and older pottery by many Georgia and Southern makers featuring the Meaders family. Explore feature exhibits and meet collectors from across the country and visiting area folk potters. Shop and tour one of the last remaining old-time folk pottery shops in America. Mark your calendar!

Info
Crocker Pottery 6361 W County Line Rd , Georgia 30554 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
770-869-3160
to Google Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Crocker Georgia Folk Pottery Day Kiln Opening - 2017-10-07 11:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: