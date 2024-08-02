CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention

× Expand CreepyCon Knoxville

CreepyCon is Knoxville’s exclusive Halloween and horror convention, back in full force from August 2nd to 4th at the Knoxville Convention Center. We provide a three-day immersive experience that sets us apart from typical conventions. CreepyCon is a singular platform, hosting over 200 vendors, where enthusiasts of Halloween and horror can uncover a myriad of eerie wonders.

Our distinguishing factor lies in our dedication to entertainment. We cater to a multitude of tastes, with spine-chilling cash-prize contests, captivating floor and stage performances, multiple haunted houses, escape rooms, an assortment of workshops and classes, and numerous celebrity guests. Our aim is to provide an all-inclusive experience. Most of our enthralling entertainments are incorporated into the ticket price, offering a mix of complementary and premium activities.

CreepyCon isn’t just an event; it’s an interactive Halloween extravaganza where every turn reveals an exciting surprise. We don’t simply organize a convention, we craft an unforgettable adventure. Welcome to CreepyCon – we’re turning creepy to the max!