CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention
Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee
CreepyCon Knoxville
CreepyCon is Knoxville’s exclusive Halloween and horror convention, back in full force from August 2nd to 4th at the Knoxville Convention Center. We provide a three-day immersive experience that sets us apart from typical conventions. CreepyCon is a singular platform, hosting over 200 vendors, where enthusiasts of Halloween and horror can uncover a myriad of eerie wonders.
Our distinguishing factor lies in our dedication to entertainment. We cater to a multitude of tastes, with spine-chilling cash-prize contests, captivating floor and stage performances, multiple haunted houses, escape rooms, an assortment of workshops and classes, and numerous celebrity guests. Our aim is to provide an all-inclusive experience. Most of our enthralling entertainments are incorporated into the ticket price, offering a mix of complementary and premium activities.
CreepyCon isn’t just an event; it’s an interactive Halloween extravaganza where every turn reveals an exciting surprise. We don’t simply organize a convention, we craft an unforgettable adventure. Welcome to CreepyCon – we’re turning creepy to the max!