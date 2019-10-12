Craig County Fall Festival

Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street , New Castle, Virginia 24127

Six blocks of street fair, car show, great food and live music. Local heritage showcased at the Old Brick Hotel and 3 restored cabins. Drive the Barn Quilt Trail through scenic Craig County and enjoy Fall at its best. Sponsored by Craig County Historical Society for the 37th year.

Info

Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street , New Castle, Virginia 24127 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
540-580-3745
