Craig County Fall Festival
Old Brick Hotel 141 Court Street , New Castle, Virginia 24127
Six blocks of street fair, car show, great food and live music. Local heritage showcased at the Old Brick Hotel and 3 restored cabins. Drive the Barn Quilt Trail through scenic Craig County and enjoy Fall at its best. Sponsored by Craig County Historical Society for the 37th year.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family