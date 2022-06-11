× Expand Orchard at Altapass Craggy Mountain on the Pavilion Stage

The Craggy Mountain band plays southern old-time music, the traditional songs, and fiddle tunes of the Appalachian Mountains. All from the Asheville area, Emily Schaad (fiddle), John Herrmann (banjo), and Meredith McIntosh (guitar) have played informally at music festivals for many years. Over the past 33 years, John and Meredith have played together in award-winning bands at many well-known festivals including the Mt. Airy Fiddler's Convention and the Appalachian Stringband Music Festival in Clifftop, WV. Emily is known for a complex and powerful fiddling style and has taken first place in numerous string band fiddle contests, including the Clifftop festival in WV. Their music has the tight rhythmic sound that emerges when musicians spend time together. https://youtu.be/O0_EIPNY8hs. Join them for this free concert.