Crafting with the Guild: The Joy of Painting on Silk

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

Indulge your creativity while learning the ancient art of silk painting. Joanna White takes you on an inspired adventure to design your own silk scarf masterpieces. Perfect for both seasoned fiber artists and those newly discovering their creative self. No previous experience necessary. Teens and adults welcome. All materials included for students to create 2 silk scarves.

Silk is a living breathing fiber that reflects light and has an inner radiance that brings forth the beauty of the wearer. Silk is very strong and resilient. The silk is stretched taut on a frame and then hand painted with sumi brushes and French dyes.

Cost: $140 General Admission, $125 BRAHM Members

About the Artist:

Joanna White has been making with her hands for over 40 years and professionally creating beautiful, flowing garments out of hand-painted silk for 15 years. All kinds of techniques and processes make each silk creation unique. Joanna has been a member of Southern Highlands Craft Guild since 2017; Carolina Craftsmen Guild - Raleigh (2009 - 2020); Piedmont Craftsmen in Winston-Salem since 2017. Joanna has also taught at John C Campbell Folk School several times; Arrowmont School in Tenn with Silk Painters International; Sawtooth School of Visual Art in Winston-Salem, Local Cloth in Asheville, libraries, and various home school programs. When not painting, Joanna volunteers with Arts for Life, Manna Food Bank and Local Cloth in Asheville.