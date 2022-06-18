Crafting with the Guild: Crafting a Bamboo Native American-style Flute

× Expand Courtesy of Lee Entrekin Lee Entrekin in the middle of a demonstration

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

Create a small bamboo Native American-style flute using hand tools which will be provided. When the flutes are finished, we will spend time learning to play.

Flutes have been used by many Tribal Nations as ceremonial and healing tools, with the oldest found wooden flutes being over 7,000 years old.

No prior experience is needed to make or play the flute for this workshop.

Cost: $125 General Admission, $110 BRAHM Members

About the Artist: Lee Entrekin

I have been making and playing flutes for 25 years, after falling in love with the sound at a music festival. I joined the SHCG in 2005, and frequently demonstrate flute making at the Folk Art Center. I won the flute making competition at the Musical Echoes event in Florida, was named a Finalist in the Made in NC Awards program, and won a Second Act award. I also enjoy playing, and have released one CD (Floating World).